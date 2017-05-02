81-year-old SW Topeka shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Related Coverage Topeka police release victim’s name in fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 81-year-old Topeka man accused of fatally shooting Stephen Snyder, 36, of Topeka, made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Police Department said Anthony Darcy shot and killed Snyder Monday evening in the area of SW 33rd and Oakley Avenue in southwest Topeka.

Darcy called and reported the shooting to police. He was later taken into custody and booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault and one count of first degree murder.

Formal charges for Darcy will be filed by Thursday. A public defender will represent him.

No past criminal history on Darcy has been found.

His bond was set Tuesday at $1 million.

KSNT News will have continuing coverage of this story tonight on KSNT News at 5 & 6 and KSNT.com

We will have a complete breakdown of Anthony Darcy's first appearance, tonight on .@KSNTNews — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

#UPDATE: Darcy will next appear in August if he doesn't make bond. Should he make it court date will come "long before" per judge — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

#UPDATE: Bond set at $1 Million. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

#UPDATE: Public defender will represent Darcy. No criminal history found. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

#UPDATE: Formal charges to be filed by Thursday. Darcy says he has Social Security & need council appointed pic.twitter.com/ShIFpCES1f — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

Court in session. .@KSNTNews Live updates begin now. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

81 y/o Anthony Darcy will appear via TV in this room @ SNCO court house. Live coverage of 1 appearance set for 10:30 pic.twitter.com/KdU0mb8mIJ — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

Anthony Darcy will make his first appearance in court later this morning. @AlecGartnerKSNT and I will be there. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017

UPDATE: Victim ID'd as 36 y/o Stephen Snyder. TPD says no other details will be released. As always, call them with any tips. — Austin Barnes (@AustinKSNT) May 2, 2017