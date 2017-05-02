81-year-old SW Topeka shooting suspect makes first court appearance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 81-year-old Topeka man accused of fatally shooting Stephen Snyder, 36, of Topeka, made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Police Department said Anthony Darcy shot and killed Snyder Monday evening in the area of SW 33rd and Oakley Avenue in southwest Topeka.

Darcy called and reported the shooting to police.  He was later taken into custody and booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault and one count of first degree murder.

Formal charges for Darcy will be filed by Thursday. A public defender will represent him.

No past criminal history on Darcy has been found.

His bond was set Tuesday at $1 million.

