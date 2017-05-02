Body found in Kansas River identified as chase suspect

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) – A body recovered from the Kansas River last month has been identified as a suspect involved in a chase in early April.

Potawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said the body was found on Monday, April 17 and was transported to Kansas City for a forensic autopsy and has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler Gibson.

On April 5, a chase began when the Kansas Highway Patrol observed two vehicles on Highway 24 believed to have been stole. The chase went through St. Marys into Wabaunsee County.

Officers were able to catch up with one of the suspects, identified as Bradley John Sutton, 24, who was taken into custody.

Gibson hit an officer’s vehicle on a bridge over the Kansas River, got out of the car and jumped into the Kansas River east of Belvue. His body was found 1 mile east of the Belvue River Bridge west of Topeka.