Cair Paravel enjoying successful first season of boys volleyball

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cair Paravel Latin School is one of just a handful of schools in the Midwest to have a boys varsity volleyball team. This spring is the inaugural season for the Lions. There are 14 players on their current roster, and only is a senior.

They have played three matches at home, and three on the road during the 2017 season. They will wrap up the year on Saturday with the League Tournament.

“It’s the novel thing, it’s the new thing in town and so a lot of our fans have come out,” said Cair Paravel boys volleyball coach Craig Congdan. “We’ve only had a couple games here but each of them have been pretty well attended. A lot of parents have come up to me and a lot of dads have come up to me and said I wish we had this when I was growing up.”

“We’re going to learn a new sport,” said Cair Paravel junior Stephen Anderson. “It’s been a lot of fun. We just came out here, nobody has ever played before and we just love playing together.”

“I had been wanting to play for a couple years,” said Cair Paravel junior Andrew Will. “I had seen the girls play and I was really excited when I first heard about it. And then I played it and it’s a lot more fun than I thought it would be.”

The Lions are hoping the sport gains popularity and is picked up by more schools next year.