Clouds increase, mid-week rain looms

We’re tracking another nice across Northeast Kansas, but this time around it’ll be warmer and less windy. We’ll start our Tuesday off with a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ but we’ll watch those same skies cloud over by the afternoon. This, of course, all out ahead of our next weather-maker which looks to move through our neck of the woods tomorrow. But before it does, seasonal weather returns despite those increasing clouds and we’ll take that coming off a stretch of six consecutive days with ‘below average’ temperatures. Highs will push 70° this afternoon, with 71° being our average high for this time of the year. Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week, as temperatures struggle to reach 60° with the thick cloud cover and rain showers around.

Speaking of – the pinpoint start time for tomorrow’s rain looks to be as early as midnight. Better chance for widespread rain will hold off until daybreak, though. Most of the meaningful rain should end by lunchtime too. That means Wednesday will NOT be a wash-out. In fact, most spots won’t even pick-up a half inch of rain. Locally heavy rain is expected, so some places will certainly receive upwards of an inch or so – but those high rainfall totals will NOT be widespread. Plan on lots of rain-free time during the afternoon as skies dry out and eventually clear out heading into Thursday.

Thursday is important. It marks the first of about five solid days with no rain. We’re getting ourselves into a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. While it might be surprising for some, given the time of year – think about how much rain we received just last month! April 2017 clocked in as a ‘Top 10’ wettest April of all-time throughout the state. We can definitely use a nice little stretch of dry weather. Plus, temperatures must come back to ‘the normal.’ Wall-to-wall sunshine will dominate the extended forecast and that means a slow and gradual warm-up by the weekend. Expect highs around 70° on Thursday, but lower 80s are expected as early as Sunday afternoon. Have any weekend plans? Keep them! Don’t have any weekend plans? Make them! We just have to get through tomorrow and then it’s time for some long overdue, beautiful late spring weather!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert