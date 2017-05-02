Crews on scene of pedestrian and car accident Tuesday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the pedestrian was hit around 20th and Gage in SW Topeka. The northbound lanes of Gage were shut down while crews worked the scene and were opened back up around 5:45 p.m.

Police on scene say a pedestrian was walking east to west down on Gage on a crosswalk when they were hit. People around the area stopped to help the injured pedestrian who has injuries expected to not be life-threatening.

At the scene of a pedestrian accident on Gage and 18th. Don't have much information. Just Gage between 17 and 19 is closed off. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/omUdSU8swT — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) May 2, 2017