Kansas lawmakers drop tax plan, work toward new one

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators on Tuesday morning dropped a negotiated proposal to fix the state budget with income tax increases because some lawmakers don’t think it raises enough revenue.

The Senate’s Republican leaders said that the chamber wouldn’t vote on the proposal from House and Senate negotiators. Their bill would have raised $879 million over two years.

The measure would have rolled back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. It was similar to a bipartisan bill vetoed in February by Brownback

But the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled since that state funding for public schools is inadequate.

Democrats and GOP moderates said any tax plan must raise enough revenue to increase education funding while also closing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $885 million through June 2019.