Lawrence teen dies in motorcycle accident

LAWRENCE, Kan.  (KSNT) – Lawrence police say a 19-year-old person suffered fatal injuries after a two-vehicle accident Monday  night.

It happened shortly after 9pm at McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road.  Seth Quick was southbound on a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle with a passenger when he collided with a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 19-year-old woman.  Police were dispatched to the scene at 9:10pm where Quick was pronounced dead.  The juvenile passenger was flown to a Kansas City area hospital with serious injuries.  The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. 

The juvenile passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.  Quick was not wearing a helmet.

 

