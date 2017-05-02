Lawrence teen dies in motorcycle accident

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police say a 19-year-old person suffered fatal injuries after a two-vehicle accident Monday night.

It happened shortly after 9pm at McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road. Seth Quick was southbound on a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle with a passenger when he collided with a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 19-year-old woman. Police were dispatched to the scene at 9:10pm where Quick was pronounced dead. The juvenile passenger was flown to a Kansas City area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Quick was not wearing a helmet.