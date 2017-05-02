People advocate for dog’s life at Manhattan City Commission

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) – There is mounting pressure on Manhattan city leaders to save a dog from death row after it bit a young girl.

Supporters of the dog Buck gathered at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting to send a message.

While there was no decision made tonight on the dog’s fate, commissioners say that they are gathering further information on Buck’s case. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr says that this is to figure out the potential liability if they were to allow the dog to be re-adopted.

A petition for buck has already garnered over 2,500 signatures as of Monday. Most people who showed up to Tuesday’s meeting to comment on the matter were in the dog’s support.

But according to that petition, Buck was neutered and adopted by a family with a two-year-old child. After he supposedly bit the child, the family returned Buck to the animal shelter. The city says it is against policy to adopt out dogs with aggressive behavior.

Buck is currently on a 10-day quarantine because he does not have rabies shots.