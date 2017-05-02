Police called to home of triple murder-sucide 13 times in past year

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Topeka Police have been called to the home where four men were found dead Sunday afternoon more than a dozen times over the past year. Since June 2016, officers have responded to 12 calls at 4100 SW 28th Street before the murder Sunday afternoon. The house serves as a home for people with intellectual disabilities.

“One of the gentleman was a very tempered type, he’d lose his temper, and police have been out several times,” said neighbor Dean Owen.

Most recently, Topeka Police responded to a burglary attempt at the house on April 17. They were called twice for disturbances between residents. Two more calls for missing adults and a third for a welfare check. Last August, officers responded to an assault by someone connected to an employee.

The men who live in the home have currently been displaced by the investigation. According to Topeka Police, TARC, a group that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has stepped in to provide services.