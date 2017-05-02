Police ID Kansas City homicide victim as 18-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have released the name of the woman who was killed while stopped at a red light in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Isabell Adison. Police say someone in another vehicle shot her Sunday night as her car was stopped. She died at the scene.

Police say that after the shooting, the driver of the vehicle from which the shots were fired sped away and crashed into another vehicle. An occupant of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody, while someone inside the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call a tips hotline.