Ways to boost your metabolism before summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The official start of summer is June 20 and with bathing suit season just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of ways to kick start your metabolism.

Amber Groeling, a Registered Dietician at Topeka’s Hy-Vee says metabolism is the measurement of how our body measures energy.

Amber said it’s all about building lean muscle and reducing fat. Where your metabolism is concerned, it all starts in the gym.

“The best thing you can do outside of your diet is lifting weights or just using your own body weight; doing push-ups, lunges, and squats. Those can make a big difference in changing your body composition.”

Groeling also adds that the older we get, the slower our metabolism becomes. Where your diet is concerned, Amber has 3 key tips to help boost your metabolism.

Protein Water Caffeine and Spices

“Protein is going to be key when building lean muscles. So choosing lean proteins, like lean red meat, lean chicken, fish, and seafood, lean and low fat dairy and also whey protein powder is supplemental protein that you can use to make sure you’re getting enough protein as you increase those weight resistant activities. Water, staying hydrated is really important for your body to be able to use energy it needs effectively. And there’s actually quite a bit of research that if you stay hydrated it’s going to help you burn calories at a faster rate and number 3 is where you can lump a lot of things together. Caffeine, green tea – they can help. But how much they can help, it’s not going to be this overnight miracle method. But adding a moderate about of caffeine, green tea and actually cayenne peppers and spices to your diet has been shown to give your metabolism a slight boost,” explains Groeling.

Of course, research shows adding plenty of veggies and fruits to your diet will reduce fat, help with weight loss, and also boost your metabolism.