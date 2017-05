TOPKEA, Kan, (KSNT)- One Topeka school is celebrating a major milestone.

Wanamaker Elementary is turning 75 this year. To commemorate the celebration, the school held an open house Tuesday evening.

Students, faculty and staff, both past and present, came out to see how much the school has changed since the good old days.

There was even a trip down memory lane at the gymnasium where everyone could look through the many yearbooks from over the years.