Woman texting and driving rolls car on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman was taken to the hospital with injuries following a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Lyla Holt-Eyer, 75, of Topeka, was traveling westbound on I-70, west of Topeka, in a 2002 Ford Taurus. Holt-Eyer stated to KHP that she was texting and driving when she looked up and saw she was going off the right side of the interstate. She then swerved to the left and then back right causing the vehicle to spin and then overturn. The vehicle came to a rest on its top in a ditch.

Holt-Eyer was taken to Stormont-Vail with injuries.

KHP said she was wearing a seatbelt.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.