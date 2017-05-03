2 more plead guilty in plot to lure victims with online ads

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man and woman have admitted using online ads for sexual services to find victims for armed robberies.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicole Covey, of Sugar Creek, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas to conspiracy to commit robbery and five counts of aiding and abetting.

And 22-year-old Devon Davis-Aumua, of Independence, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Prosecutors say Covey’s picture was posted on Craigslist, Backpage and Skout in ads offering sexual services. Those who responded were confronted by other people, who robbed them at gunpoint.

Federal prosecutors said that the group robbed seven people in 2015 and 2016.

A third defendant in the case, 35-year-old Sage Harrison, also of Independence, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy and to two counts of aiding and abetting robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s