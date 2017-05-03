3 suspects taken into custody related to Sabetha High School vandalism

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody in relation to recent property damage and vandalism to Sabetha High School.

Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert said complaints were filed in Nemaha County Court charging Marcus Andrew Jackman, 18, Grant Alan Meyer, 19, and a 17-year-old male juvenile with burglary, felony criminal damage to property, theft and consumption of alcohol by a minor. Lippert said these charges result from a recent investigation by the Sabetha Police Department on a break-in at Sabetha High School on April 15, during which property was both damaged and stolen.

Police said on April 15, the suspects damaged a vending machine at the high school to steal candy. Police said they also spray painted classrooms and used markers to make several racist hate based vulgar messages.

Bond on all three have been set at $10,800. Lippert said Jackman and Meyer remain in custody and the juvenile has been released at this time on bond.