LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a crash east of Topeka on I-70.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority reports both lanes on westbound I-70 at mile marker 197 are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. We’re told it’s near the Lecompton exit.

At 1 p.m. KTA reported that traffic was stopped for air ambulance.

Lawrence Police say it is best to avoid I-70 westbound for the near future.

Avoid I-70 Westbound for the near future for a crash. Turnpike is reporting both lanes are blocked. https://t.co/4FwOBNZH5w — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) May 3, 2017

KTA ALERT; TRAFFIC STOPPED I-70 MM 197 WB FOR AIR AMBULANCE. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) May 3, 2017

KTA ALERT; CRASH AT MM 197 WB WITH BOTH LANES BLOCKED. TRAFFIC GETTING BY ON PL 197 ETNRY RAMP. USE CAUTION IN THE AREA. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) May 3, 2017