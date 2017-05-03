Executive director of Kansas Democratic Party to resign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Democratic Party says its executive director is stepping down.

The party announced Tuesday in a news release that Kerry Gooch is resigning, although he will remain during the search for his replacement. Gooch became director in 2015 at the age of 24. He joined the party as political director in 2013.

Gooch says he is ready for his “next adventure,” but the release provided no details about his future plans. He also said in the release that he was “proud of the progress” that the party had made and that it was time for the party to “move into the next phase” in preparation for the 2018 elections.