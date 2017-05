TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire crews are responding to a house fire at the corner of SW 18th and SW Central Park Avenue.

Fire officials tell KSNT News they got calls regarding the fire just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw flames burning up through the roof of the two-story home.

No one was inside the home at the time. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

KSNT News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Fire crews expected to be fighting the fire for about 2 more hours. SW 18th and Central Park Avenue pic.twitter.com/tCER8F0vNQ — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) May 3, 2017

House fire at SW 18th and Central Park Avenue https://t.co/PmUvJTVqIA — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) May 3, 2017