Formal charges filed against 81-year-old SW Topeka shooting suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 81-year-old Topeka man accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old Topeka man Monday evening.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Anthony Darcy with murder in the first degree in the death of Stephen Snyder. Darcy was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to an 8-year-old child that was present during the deadly shooting.

Topeka Police said Darcy shot and killed Snyder Monday evening in the area of SW 33rd and Oakley Avenue. Darcy called and reported the shooting to police where he was then later taken into custody and booked into jail.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday a bond set at $1 million.

At his No past criminal history on Darcy has been found.

Future court dates have not been scheduled at this time.