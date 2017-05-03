Funeral service set for 4 killed in weekend shooting

By Published:
Flowers laid at the house where a deadly shooting took place April 30, 2017 in SW Topeka. (KSNT Photo/Vanessa Alonso)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for the four Topeka men killed in a shooting incident this past weekend in southwest Topeka.

According to Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, funeral services for Jesus Galvez, 64, and his son Soren Galvez will take place Saturday morning at 9:30 at Most Pure Hearth of Mary Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. on Friday at Penwell-Gabel Southwest Chapel located at 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.

Services for Joshua James Ray Gueary, 25, and Larry E. Gueary, Jr., 29, will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church located at 1201 SW Buchanan Street in Topeka. Burial will follow in Penwell-Gabel Cemetery. Larry and Joshua will lie in state and family will receive friends Friday evening from 5–7 at Penwell-Gabel Southeast Chapel.

Topeka Police responded to the scene on April 30 in the 4100 block of SW 28th Street after receiving reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found four people dead and one injured from gunshot wounds. Police say Joshua Gueary was the one responsible for the shootings and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person injured was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say the residence in which the incident happened is part of a business that provides in-home-care for individuals with special needs. No other suspects are believed to be involved in this case.

