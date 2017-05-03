Kansas lawmakers cancel $1 billion tax debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers have cancelled debate on a $1 billion-plus tax increase Wednesday because leaders didn’t think it has enough support.

House Taxation Committee Chairman Rep. Steven Johnson says the measure that was to have been debated Wednesday afternoon didn’t have enough support to override a veto, and it might not have enough backing to pass.

The bill would roll back tax cuts for individuals and small business owners that GOP Gov. Sam Brownback has championed. Brownback vetoed a similar measure in February but declined to say Wednesday whether he would reject the new measure.

A similar $879 million plan fell flat Tuesday because some lawmakers worried that it wouldn’t raise enough money to satisfy a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that says the state must allocate more money for schools.