Kansas lawmakers cancel $1 billion tax debate

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers have cancelled debate on a $1 billion-plus tax increase Wednesday because leaders didn’t think it has enough support.

House Taxation Committee Chairman Rep. Steven Johnson says the measure that was to have been debated Wednesday afternoon didn’t have enough support to override a veto, and it might not have enough backing to pass.

The bill would roll back tax cuts for individuals and small business owners that GOP Gov. Sam Brownback has championed. Brownback vetoed a similar measure in February but declined to say Wednesday whether he would reject the new measure.

A similar $879 million plan fell flat Tuesday because some lawmakers worried that it wouldn’t raise enough money to satisfy a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that says the state must allocate more money for schools.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s