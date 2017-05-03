Man enters Central Topeka Kwik Stop with stab wounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Ross with the Topeka Police Department tells KSNT News a male victim entered the Kwik Shop on SW 6th and SW MacVicar Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. with what appeared to be a stab wound.

The victim told police he was stabbed in the 400 Block of SW Orchard. Officers went to the area and took four people into custody. One is believed to be a suspect and the other three are being questioned as witnesses.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.