Mumps case reported in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is investigating the report of a child with mumps.

SCHD said the last reported cases of mumps in Shawnee County were in 2006. There have been 138 reported cases of mumps so far during this current outbreak.

The CDC says that some of the symptoms for the illness include fever, exhaustion and swollen salivary glands under the ears. Mumps is an airborne virus that can be spread by sneezing and coughing.

The health department said mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, usually when a person coughs, sneezes or talks.

The department said aside from staying home, if you have mumps, other ways to prevent spreading the virus include covering your mouth and nose, washing your hands, avoid sharing drinks or eating utensils and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.