Prayer Vigil set to take place Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Pastor of the Antioch Baptist Church in Topeka is calling the the city together for a prayer vigil for the victims of the recent shootings.

Pastor T.D. Hicks says the vigil will be Wednesday night at seven at his church, Antioch Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington.

He told KSNT News on Tuesday night that this is the time for the city to come together during this very difficult time.

“There’s a lot of hurt people out here for various reasons and one of the things I discovered is that pain has no color.”

Pastor Hicks said in his thirteen years of living in Topeka, he’s never seen this much violence in the city in a very short amount of time.

Many other fellow churches are also joining in on giving messages of healing during the service.

All are encouraged to attend in showing unity and hope.

