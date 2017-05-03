Safe Streets honor parents of Blake Cazier #TeamBlake

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Safe Streets organization honored the family of a 2-year-old who died of cancer earlier this year.

The family of Blake Cazier was honored with a “Champion of Character Award” at the Safe Streets meeting Wednesday.

Through posts on Facebook, the community rallied behind “Team Blake” who passed away from Leukemia in March.

The community reaction is something the family said they never expected.

“One of the biggest fears from all of this is that it’s just going to end and Blake will be forgotten and to see that it continues, it’s awesome.”

Even after his death in March, his family and others have helped raise money for medical research through blood drives and other community events.