Scattered rain today, warmer weekend weather

We’re tracking the only active weather day on the extended forecast. Scattered rain showers remain in the forecast today, but the chances for rain significantly decrease this afternoon and evening. Generally, the forecast is right on track with 0.25 – 0.50 inches of rain expected area-wide. Locally heavier amounts are already being reports south/east of I-35. Don’t expect highs much warmer than the middle 50s today, despite our average high temperature for this time of the year being 71°. Even though the rain will be coming to an end later today, skies will remain fairly cloudy. That’s means no real time for Mr. Sunshine today – we’ll hold onto the gloom during the afternoon/evening.

Drier skies roll in tomorrow. In fact, skies will continue clearing most of Thursday – arguing for (at least) a ‘mix of sun and clouds.’ Unsurprisingly, highs will be much more seasonal tomorrow too. Expect them in the upper 60s as our weather pattern transitions into a rather quiet and tranquil one heading into the weekend. Speaking of – we’ll warm things up throughout this upcoming stretch of weather. Highs over the weekend will push 80° and we’ll keep the sunshine streak rolling well into next week. Believe it or not, but we’ll be close to 85° next Tuesday! Literally the only day with a rain chance on the extended forecast is today. So, get excited about a nice weekend – the nicest one we’ve had in a few weeks.

It’s also worth noting that tomorrow will be a bit breezy again. North winds will kick-up to 30+ mph, as the seasonal weather funnels in from the N. Plains. Today’s weather-maker is all due in part to a slow-moving cold front. Ironically, temps will be some 10°+ warmer tomorrow, despite a much colder wind. We also want to pass along that Northeast Kansas might have received it’s last frost of the season. As daytime temps warm over the next 7-10 days, so will the overnight lows. Generally, lows will be in the 50s straight through the weekend. There will be a couple exceptions (mainly tonight) but no one should get anywhere near 32° anytime soon. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the nicer stretch of weather slides into place. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert