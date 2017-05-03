Topeka comes together to heal in wake of recent shootings

TOPEKA Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka resident’s came together tonight to remember the victims of recent shootings in the capital city.

A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

It was in honor of the victims of shootings on two different occasions this past week.

Pastor T.D. Hicks said the service was a way for people in the community to come together in unity.

“I can’t recall a time a time when it’s been this back to back with violence within our city,” he says.

Several churches joined in delivering messages of healing.