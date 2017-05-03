Topeka Police acknowledge rise in violent crime

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Topeka Police acknowledged a rise in violent crime during a Safe Streets luncheon Wednesday afternoon. Southwest Topeka saw five violent deaths in two days after a triple murder-suicide Sunday at 4100 SW 28th Street and a murder Monday evening near 33rd Street and Oakley Ave.

“For things that we’ve seen this last weekend and Monday night, I don’t think there’s any kind of answer or solace that you can provide except presence,” said Suz McIver, a volunteer chaplain with Topeka Police.

Topeka Police said that in many of these cases, the suspect and victims knew each other. They said this makes it almost impossible to prevent them; however, they are working on a new imitative to address the issue.