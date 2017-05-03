Trump administration taps lawyer as acting comptroller

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has tapped a banking lawyer to be the interim head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as part of the administration’s efforts to overhaul bank regulation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Keith Noreika, a partner at the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, will become acting comptroller on Friday. He succeeds Thomas Curry, who had been served as comptroller after being nominated by then-President Barack Obama. Curry’s five-year term ended last month but he had been serving until a replacement was named.

The administration said that Noreika will serve as first deputy comptroller and as the acting head of the agency until a permanent replacement for Curry is chosen. The comptroller’s office is the chief overseer for federally chartered banks.