Adopt-A-Pet: May 4, 2017

It’s that time of the week again, and I’ve got some great fur friends to share with you on this week’s Adopt-A-Pet! Meet Bub! He’s a 7 year old border collie mix, with a heart as big as that smile! Bub would rather lounge around and snuggle than run and chase a ball – but speaking from experience, that isn’t a bad thing. Bub is just a lovable middle-aged dog looking for a great home.

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor with Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka, says, “Overall, he’s a sweetheart – just a doll. And I think he’d make a great match for pretty much any family that’s looking for him. Unless you want a more active dog – then he’s not that one.”

Our next pet this week is Remi! She’s a 3 year old border collie – chocolate lab mix. Remi is big too – she’s nearly 87 pounds! Remi is a special needs dog that has early signs of hip dysplasia despite being so young. That doesn’t stop her though – she still loves getting out and being active – just like every other border collie and lab at the dog park!

Abby Allen, another adoption counselor with Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka, says, “She will love to play in the water, going to the lake – or just play in the backyard with the water. She just loves that. She loves other dogs too. She would be a great family member for anybody. She loves kids and will be an amazing dog!”

Our final pet this week is Ferne! She’s a 3 year old tortoise shell cat! Ferne is absolutely gorgeous – just look at that beautiful coat! She’s the purrr-fect cat – Ferne loves to play with strings and feathers. But, because she’s so playful – she would probably do best with older children.

Michelle McCart adds, “She’s a very active cat – loves to play, loves interactive things. You know – feathers, any type of stringy toy. She loves to bite on stuff too. Because she is so feisty and so playful, yet so lovable, we’d probably say no to families with small children.”

And that’s a wrap on ‘week 2′ of Adopt-A-Pet. This weekly segment will air every Thursday – right here on KSNT News. Remember – all of these furry friends you met today can be adopted at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. I’m proud to say that both our pets from last week have since been adopted – so happy for Benjamin, Spooky and their forever families. Until next week – give your pets some extra lovin’!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert