Authorities looking for 2 burglary suspects in northern Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with multiple agencies are looking for two burglary suspects Thursday afternoon in northern Shawnee County that caused one school to go on lock down.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspects are in the area between NE Brian Road and NE Meriden Road on NE 46th up to NE 54th Street.

The suspects are described as two males, one in a black hoodie with grey shorts and one in a dark gray hoodie with white shorts. The sheriff’s office said the suspects may be wearing unknown colored gloves.

Police ask if you see anyone matching these descriptions to call 911 and do not approach for your safety.

Assisting in the search are Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Topeka Police Department. Residents in the area are likely to see the

KHP helicopter and canines out searching. Residents are cautioned to not open the door to those whom they do not know.

North Fairview Elementary School in the area was on a soft lockdown while crews looked for the suspects. The school was let out at 4:00 p.m.

KSNT News will update as additional information becomes available.