TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the world of sports, often family calls, and such is the way for a girls’ basketball coach in Topeka.

After one year with Hayden High School, Brit Reid is stepping down as head coach, with the reason being her family is moving to Florida.

Hayden sophomore standout Preston Reid will also be making the move, as she helped Hayden to state last year.

The high school is looking to fill the vacancy immediately.