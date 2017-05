TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fallen Topeka officers were remembered Thursday morning by the police department.

Thursday at Kansas’ Law Enforcement Memorial many people gathered to remember the most recent fallen officers.

Corporal Jason Harwood, Corporal David Gogian, and Officer Jeff Atherly all died in the line of duty within the last five years.

There will be a candlelight vigil tonight at 8 o’clock at the statehouse.

The 35th annual statewide ceremony is set for noon Friday.