Funeral services set for SW Topeka shooting victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Visitation and funeral services have been scheduled for a 36-year-old Topeka man killed earlier this week in a shooting in southwest Topeka.

According to Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, visitation for Stephen Snyder will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church located at 1880 SW Gage Boulevard. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Cremation will follow the service.

hawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Anthony Darcy on Wednesday with murder in the first degree in the death of Snyder. Darcy was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to an 8-year-old child that was present during the deadly shooting.

Topeka Police said Darcy shot and killed Snyder Monday evening in the area of SW 33rd and Oakley Avenue. Darcy called and reported the shooting to police where he was then later taken into custody and booked into jail.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday a bond set at $1 million.

According to his obituary, Snyder was born in Kirksville, Missouri and graduated from Rossville High School in 1999. He worked for Winston Brown Construction for five years as a lead carpenter. He currently worked for Kansas Rebuilders LLC and was a member of First Christian Church and a former member of the Shriner’s.

“Stephen loved and adored his son and was a proud father. He loved coaching his son in wrestling, football, baseball, and basketball. Stephen was a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Stephen was a compassionate, loving, respectful individual, whose smile could light up a room. Among other things, he enjoyed smoking meat, spending time with family and friends, and yearly family vacations.”

