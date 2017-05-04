KU Health, Ardent Health plan to leave great economic impact in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — On Thursday it was announced that KU Health and Ardent Health plan to buy St. Francis.

With the new sale of St. Francis more than 1,000 people are feeling safer about their jobs. Without this proposed sale, this could have left Topekans with only one hospital in the area. The thought of only having one hospital in the community would have left crowded ERs and over-worked staff at Stormont Vail.

“We felt like they had the capital resources and working capital to bring to the table to ensure St. Francis could be successful into the future,” Interim CEO of SCL Health, Lydia Jumonville said.

The new ownership will be a hub for any medical advancement now that KU Health will be next to Stormont Vail. With these companies working together this could mean greater patient recovery results and happier neighbors.

“My excitement is the fact that jobs will be maintained,” Patient, Samuel Hurt said. “There will be a better source of medicine that’s coming into the hospital.”

KU Health and Ardent Health Services officials said the proposed sale will mean a patient-first approach and will bring a higher quality of service to the capital city. Their plan is to keep as many people insured regardless of the decision to not expand Medicaid. KU Health and Ardent Health officials plan to get feedback from employees on how to continue the legacy of St. Francis.