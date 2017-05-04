Lawsuits over Kansas voter registration law remain on track

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring documentary proof of citizenship remain on track for trial after rulings in two separate federal cases.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on Thursday mostly denied motions seeking summary judgment in mixed rulings that nonetheless keeps both cases alive in the courts.

The judge denied a motion for partial summary judgment sought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the League of Women Voters and voters. Robinson rejected the claim that the proof of citizenship law discriminates against people born outside Kansas.

But the ACLU’s lawsuit’s key argument that the Kansas law violates a federal law requiring minimal information to register remains for now.

Robinson also ruled Thursday that a separate but similar case could go to trial on a right-to-vote claim.