More sunshine, warmer weather heading into the weekend

We’re tracking a prolonged stretch of nice weather for the first time in a long time. Today will be a ‘day of transition’ as north winds kick in. We’re looking at a cool breeze this afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures are on pace to be about 10° warmer than yesterday, where we only made it into the upper 50s. So, you can expect highs in the upper 60s today – but those temps are still ‘below average’ for this time of the year. For some context, our average high temperature is warming (seemingly by the day) and it’s now up to 72°. Don’t worry, though – much warmer days lie ahead.

Unlike most of late March and all of April, we won’t have another chance for rain until this time next week. That’s a stretch of 7+ days without a rain chance in one of our historically wettest months of the year. We’ll take it, though – given how wet the past six weeks have been. This prolonged stretch of nice, tranquil weather is just what the doctor ordered, as it gives us plenty of time to dry out. Expect bountiful blue skies to dominate the extended forecast with a gradual warming trend in there too. For example, tomorrow’s temps will approach 75° under wall-to-wall sunshine, and by the time Monday rolls around, we’re looking at more sunshine PLUS highs flirting with 85°. Don’t you just love springtime in Kansas? It’s also worth emphasizing that this weekend is going to be great! Daytime temps will be in the 70s with a lot more of that Sunflower State sunshine!

It goes without saying that the extended forecast could change. Our next BEST chance for rain should wait until the middle of next week. Longer range computer models have showers an thunderstorms returning next Wednesday/Thursday. Obviously, it’s way too early to pinpoint the exact timing of that potential rain-maker, but we’ll keep our eyes to the skies as next week gets closer. Don’t forget, we’re still in the peak of ‘severe storm season’ – so strong storms might not be as far away as they currently seem. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this nice stretch of weather marches in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert