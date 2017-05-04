Residents encouraged to lock doors in search for violent criminal

By Published:

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – People living in Jackson County are being encouraged to lock their homes and vehicle as they look for a man involved in a violent crime near Mayetta.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the suspect was last seen in the area of 166th and U.S. Highway 75 on foot.

He is described as a Native American male medium build, weighing 215 pounds and standing 6’1″ with black hair, brown eyes, possibly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Morse said the suspect is believed to be Michael Dorsch.

Morse says if you see this suspect to call 911 immediately.

