Residents encouraged to lock doors in search for violent criminal

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – People living in Jackson County are being encouraged to lock their homes and vehicle as they look for a man involved in a violent crime near Mayetta.
Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the suspect was last seen in the area of 166th and U.S. Highway 75 on foot.
He is described as a Native American male medium build, weighing 215 pounds and standing 6’1″ with black hair, brown eyes, possibly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.
Morse said the suspect is believed to be Michael Dorsch.
Morse says if you see this suspect to call 911 immediately.