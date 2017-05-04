SCL Health plans news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – SCL Health plans to host a press conference today to make a public announcement about the status of efforts to seek a new partner for St. Francis Health.

The health center has been up for sale since last May. Tuesday at 5pm was the deadline for interested parties to submit Letters of Interest. Prime Health of California, the University of Kansas Health System and Stormont Vail in Topeka are the known groups interested in taking over the hospital.

We’ll be following this story closely and bring you details as soon as we get more information.