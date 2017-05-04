SCL Health plans news conference

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – SCL Health plans to host a press conference today to make a public announcement about the status of efforts to seek a new partner for St. Francis Health.

The health center has been up for sale since last May.  Tuesday at 5pm was the deadline for interested parties to submit Letters of Interest.  Prime Health of California, the University of Kansas Health System and Stormont Vail in Topeka are the known groups interested in taking over the hospital.

We’ll be following this story closely and bring you details as soon as we get more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s