Stormont Vail releases statement on KU Health taking over St. Francis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health released a statement Thursday after SCL Health announced that Ardent Health Service in partnership with University of Kansas Health System will take up operations of St. Francis Health on July 1, 2017.

The hospital said their commitment to Topeka and the surrounding communities remains the same.

“When we stepped up to help St. Francis, we wanted to do the right thing to strengthen health care for the community,” said Randy Peterson, president and chief executive officer at Stormont Vail Health. “As a not-for-profit, locally owned, operated and managed health system, we will continue to do what is best for the health and well-being of the region.”

Stormont Vail said they are pleased that the doors of St. Francis will stay open.

SCL Health selected the proposal after evaluating interest from multiple organizations, including Stormont-Vail hospital, and determined the KU/Ardent proposal best met established criteria and could be finalized swiftly. They said this will pave the way for a smooth transition for St. Francis Health’s patients and associates.

SCL Health President and CEO Michael Slubowski said they are grateful to have a path forward to secure St. Francis’ future and they are optimistic that they will reach a final agreement.