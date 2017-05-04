Third Thursday series returns to the Kansas Expocentre

The Kansas Expocentre/SMG is thrilled to be hosting the second annual Third Thursday series at Heritage Hall.

Everyone is invited out to to enjoy the fun every Third Thursday, 5pm-7:30pm, from May through September. Third Thursday is free to attend, with free parking. You can bring your dog too! Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Plus, each month has a different fun theme that will inspire a signature food item. Jam out to the live band performing on the Budweiser Stage located in the gazebo. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we will move the festivities inside of Heritage Hall.

Each month, the Kansas Expocentre will partner with a non-profit that will receive a portion of the net food and beverage sales. The Kansas Expocentre said they are excited to be partnering with SLI as our non-profit partner for the first Third Thursday in May.

2017 Themes:

May 18 – 30th Anniversary of the Kansas Expocentre

June 15 – Summer Kickoff

July 20 – Casino Night

August 17 – Back to School

September 21 – Country After Hours

As part of the 30th Anniversary celebration at the first Third Thursday on May 18th, we will be hosting one of the largest ticket giveaways that we have ever been able to do. One winner will win tickets to not one, but NINE upcoming events at the Kansas Expocentre, including the highly-anticipated Boston concert! Attendees will be able to register on-site and the winner will be drawn towards the end of the May 18th Third Thursday event. Another opportunity to register will be made available for those who can’t make it.

The Kansas Expocentre thanked their sponsors for being a part of Third Thursday this year, including Budweiser, KTMJ, Alpha Media, V100, Majic 107.7, and Pepsi.

Please check KSExpo.com or the KS Expo Facebook page for the most up-to-date details. Dogs must be on a leash, and adhere to Topeka Ordinances. Businesses that wish to have a table are subject to approval.