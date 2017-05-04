Topeka school officials want parents to help get school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Parents and school officials met at Topeka High School Wednesday evening to discuss how to get school funding.

With lawmakers back in session, Shawnee County Superintendents want parents to get more involved with what they’re working on.

Officials are asking parents to get in touch with lawmakers and voice their opinions when it comes to this topic.

“We want parents to engage and of course with us join us and help give us their input as were trying to decide what we think about the efforts of the legislator right now,” said Patrick Woods, President of the Board of Education for Topeka Public Schools.

This meeting was to show that all five school districts in the county are in unity and want the best for Shawnee County children.

On Wednesday lawmakers cancelled a debate on a $1 billion tax increase to boost funding for public schools. Leaders think it doesn’t have enough support.