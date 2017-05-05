Crews on scene of rollover crash involving KHP trooper

Published: Updated:

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene in the 9500 block of South U.S. Highway 75 of a single rollover accident involving a Kansas Highway Patrol car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper was heading to the scene of an accident in Osage County when a vehicle in front of them suddenly switched lanes causing the trooper to quickly move over and lose control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

KHP tells KSNT News there are only minor injuries in both accidents.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

 

