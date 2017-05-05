Driver uninjured after semi rollover in Osage County

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – An Osage City man escaped injuries Friday after his semi rolled over.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call at 4:52 a.m. of a semi truck that had rollover over on K-31 Highway at South Wanamaker Road.

Deputies on scene said a semi pulling a trailer had been turning off of Wanamaker westbound onto K-31 when it entered a ditch causing it to roll onto its side.

The trailer was loaded with fly ash, which had to be unloaded before it could be recovered from the ditch.

The driver identified as Gerard Lowrance, 56, was not injured.

The highway was back open to traffic by 9:30 a.m.