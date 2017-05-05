Fallen law enforcement honored at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Three fallen law enforcement officers were honored at the Kansas Statehouse Friday. Johnson County Sherrif’s Office Master Deputy Brandon Collins, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Detective Brad Lancaster and Captain Robert “Dave” Melton were added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial outside the statehouse.

During a ceremony inside the statehouse, Gov. Sam Brownback talked about those brave men and the countless others that protect the community.

“We recognize those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and we say thank you to their families for what they gave, allowing love ones to go into the line of duty that they did and what you did and the burden you continue to bear,” said Brownback.

Collins, Lancaster and Melton join 274 other fallen officers that are honored on the memorial. 2016 was a particularly tough year for the KCK Police Department, who lost Lancaster in Collins within three months of each other

“Very patriotic… Both served their community. Good family men, great families and those are probably the folks that don’t get mentioned much… the family members that are left behind when something like this happens,” said KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler.

Ziegler said the department has been doing their best to preserve the memory of Lancaster and Melton for the families, including Melton’s daughter Eloise. Eloise was born after his death.

“So maybe, as she gets older, she can get a feeling for who her father was,” said Ziegler.

Along with honoring the fallen men, Ziegler praised the legislature and Brownback for passing a law that will enforce harsher penalties for crimes against law enforcement.