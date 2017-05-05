It’s Derby Time!

Jay Gray Published:

(NBC News) The countdown to the most exciting two-minutes in all of sports, the Kentucky Derby, is underway.

The ponies don’t run until Saturday evening, but for fans the spectacle of the derby begins long before the horses are in the gate.

Jockeys say even the horses can sense the energy and excitement of the weekend during training.

“They’re usually pretty fired up when they step on the track, and obviously they feel the energy,” says Channing Hill.

That energy comes from a crowd that’s not always focused on the track. The derby is a place to be see and be seen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s