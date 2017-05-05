Kansas man crashes vehicle through 2 houses

By Published:

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two homes.

Police tell KMBC-TV that the driver drove through one house before crashing into a second home on Thursday evening.

Witnesses say they saw a light blue Ford Taurus driving erratically before the crash. The driver allegedly drove through two other yards before striking the houses.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident. Police say no injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s