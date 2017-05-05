More sunshine, warm weekend weather

We’re tracking even warmer weather heading into the first weekend in May. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 72° – for the first time in over 10 days, temps will be ‘above average’ area-wide! Lots of sunshine today will lead to highs warming into the middle/upper 70s. But, we’re not stopping there – by next Tuesday, highs will soar into the middle/upper 80s! We’re getting ourselves into a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. And throughout this stretch of nice weather, temperatures will gradually warm. Even though May stands as one of our wettest months, historically – we’ll take a week-long stretch of dry skies, to dry out from nearly six weeks of rain.

It’s obviously still springtime in Kansas – that means the weather can change VERY quickly. A long sunshine streak can only end to clouds and rain – and that’s exactly what’s going to happen later next week. Longer range computer models paint showers/storms over Northeast Kansas as early as next Wednesday. However, it looks like far better thunderstorm chances rumble in next Thursday. It’s far too early to pinpoint the exact strength and timing, but our initial hunch suggest severe weather could be in play next week. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecasts as our eyes are glued to the sky until then. Stay tuned.

It’s worth reiterating that the weather is going to be GREAT each and every day through the middle of next week. Get outside and enjoy it! It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, sunshine and 70s/80s is absolutely beautiful! If you don’t have any weekend plans – it’s too late to make them! The grass has been growing like crazy too, with all of the recent rains – conditions will be perfect to do any yard work you might have this weekend! If nothing else, enjoy the sunny days ahead – especially with more storm chances now less than a week away!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert