Multiple guinea pigs involved in Emporia animal cruelty case

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two teens have been located following an animal cruelty case last month in which an Emporia resident found a guinea pig in her mailbox.

During the investigation it was discovered two more guinea pigs were released into the wooded area around South Ave. and Prairie St. The Lyon County sheriff’s office said efforts to locate those guinea pigs were unsuccessful.

The two suspects in this case are 17 and 18. The 17-year-old girl has been charged with 3 counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said. The 18-year-old woman will have charges referred to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. Their names have not been released.

The guinea pig that was found in the mailbox was named Rosita by the Emporia Animal Shelter. She is still at the animal shelter as per Kansas Law. After 21 days, Rosita could be adopted out but the sheriff’s office was told that the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter want to sponsor Rosita and take care of it there.