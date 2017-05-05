Police chief returned to jail after alleged bond violation

WAKEENEY, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas police chief who’s charged with blackmail, witness intimidation and several other charges has been returned to jail after being accused of violating his bond conditions.

Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon says a bond violation hearing is scheduled for Monday for WaKeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle. He was returned to jail Thursday, just one day after he was arrested and then released on his own recognizance. Eberle also faces charges of phone harassment, tampering, attempted interference with law enforcement and theft.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation began an investigation in January at Lyon’s request. No details about the charges or alleged bond violations have been provided.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to phone messages about whether Eberle has an attorney. He has been placed on leave.